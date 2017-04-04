Fremont: Men arrested in weekend firearm incidents
Two men were in county jail after their arrests on suspicion of gun-related charges in separate incidents last weekend, police said Monday. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a person making criminal threats with a gun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 min
|Sweetcheexs23
|130
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 31
|Slim reaper
|252
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC