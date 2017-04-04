Fremont: Mayor Lily Mei touts city's accomplishments
In her first State of the City speech last Friday, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei highlighted many of the city's strides in the past year that point to a brighter future. She addressed a crowd of roughly 350 people at the event, held at Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley and organized by the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.
