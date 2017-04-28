Fremont man arrested for allegedly grabbing women at a grocery store

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for suspicion of sexual battery for allegedly grabbing two women inappropriately at a Safeway grocery store in Fremont on Wednesday, police said. Officers went to the Safeway in the 3900 block of Washington Blvd. at 5:07 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate a report that a man was in the store harassing women and had grabbed two women inappropriately, police said.

