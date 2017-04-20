Fremont: Affordable senior apartment project will go forward
A rendering shows a portion of the 90-unit affordable senior apartments that would be a part of a roughly 500-unit master planned senior community in the Warm Springs district of Fremont. A 90-unit affordable senior apartment complex planned for the Warm Springs district will move forward after the Fremont City Council authorized the issuance of $20 million in tax-exempt bonds Tuesday night.
