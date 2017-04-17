Fire rages in Fremont auto lot, burns 35 cars

Firefighters were working to put out a fire Saturday evening that scorched 35 cars at an automobile lot in Fremont, officials said. By about 5 p.m., the blaze had been contained to the cars at the Insurance Auto Auction, a used car dealership that auctions to highest bidders, at 6700 Stevenson Blvd. Firefighters were still working to put the inferno out, officials said.

