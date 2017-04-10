Enablence to raise C$6m for PLCs
Enablence Technologies of Ottawa and Fremont, California, a supplier of optical components and subsystems for access, metro and long-haul markets, announced its intention to complete additional financing for approximately C$6 million. Enablence also announced the termination, by mutual agreement, of the non-binding letter of intent with Esrey Energy as announced on December 8, 2016, under which the two companies proposed to implement a business combination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|trackstar921x
|152
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Dr Demento
|221
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Old n wise
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Sun
|Adolph Trumpler
|81
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar 18
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC