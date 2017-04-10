Enablence to raise C$6m for PLCs

Enablence Technologies of Ottawa and Fremont, California, a supplier of optical components and subsystems for access, metro and long-haul markets, announced its intention to complete additional financing for approximately C$6 million. Enablence also announced the termination, by mutual agreement, of the non-binding letter of intent with Esrey Energy as announced on December 8, 2016, under which the two companies proposed to implement a business combination.

