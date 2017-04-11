Elon Musk's Tesla Employee Parking Is a Nightmare and Hilarious
Elon Musk 's Tesla is now America's most valued automaker, but you'd never know it from his employee parking lots ... which look like a total over-packed disaster zone. The Wall Street Journal posted a report on 2 of the company's parking lots -- one at the Palo Alto HQ, and another in Fremont, CA -- and they've got cars double parked, stacked like sardines ... or even parked on top of curbs and medians, often back to back.
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|kevinsiphons
|155
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|Dr Demento
|221
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Old n wise
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Sun
|Adolph Trumpler
|81
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar 18
|James
|1
