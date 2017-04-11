Elon Musk's Tesla Employee Parking Is...

Elon Musk's Tesla Employee Parking Is a Nightmare and Hilarious

Elon Musk 's Tesla is now America's most valued automaker, but you'd never know it from his employee parking lots ... which look like a total over-packed disaster zone. The Wall Street Journal posted a report on 2 of the company's parking lots -- one at the Palo Alto HQ, and another in Fremont, CA -- and they've got cars double parked, stacked like sardines ... or even parked on top of curbs and medians, often back to back.

