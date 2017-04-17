Elderly driver punched after collision with cyclist, Fremont police say

A low-speed non-injury collision between a driver and a cyclist last week led at least three of the injured rider's companions to punch the driver in his face and an unknown number to vandalize his 1969 Chevy Camaro, police said Monday. At 8:48 p.m. Friday, the Camaro was traveling at 10 miles per hour when it struck a cyclist, who was taking part in a large group ride, at Farwell and Eggers drives, police said.

