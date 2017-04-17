Elderly driver punched after collision with cyclist, Fremont police say
A low-speed non-injury collision between a driver and a cyclist last week led at least three of the injured rider's companions to punch the driver in his face and an unknown number to vandalize his 1969 Chevy Camaro, police said Monday. At 8:48 p.m. Friday, the Camaro was traveling at 10 miles per hour when it struck a cyclist, who was taking part in a large group ride, at Farwell and Eggers drives, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 min
|californiaboy
|179
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|32 min
|Vito
|224
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC