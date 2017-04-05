East county: Bill would take money from parks for fire safety
A proposed bill pits the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District against the East Bay Regional Park District. A state lawmaker introduced a bill Wednesday to reopen three shuttered fire stations in far eastern Contra Costa County by taking away $10.5 million annually in property taxes from the East Bay Regional Park system and giving it to a financially ailing fire district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Sweetcheexs23
|131
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 31
|Slim reaper
|252
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC