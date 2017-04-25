Downed utility lines close Fremont roadway
People were being urged to avoid a section of Mission Boulevard after a solo hit-and-run crash downed power lines across the roadway Tuesday. At 2:43 p.m., officers responded for a crash in the 41700 block of Mission Boulevard at Callery Court, and found an abandoned gray four-door sedan that had hit a pole and knocked it down, Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said.
