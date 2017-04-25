Downed utility lines close Fremont ro...

Downed utility lines close Fremont roadway

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

People were being urged to avoid a section of Mission Boulevard after a solo hit-and-run crash downed power lines across the roadway Tuesday. At 2:43 p.m., officers responded for a crash in the 41700 block of Mission Boulevard at Callery Court, and found an abandoned gray four-door sedan that had hit a pole and knocked it down, Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 30 min Nike 207
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 15 hr Ditto 117
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 17 hr Hasbeen Hillary 238
Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever! Apr 14 baycabco 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC