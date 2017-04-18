Documentary: Roadmap to Apartheid

Documentary: Roadmap to Apartheid

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Indybay.org

The parallels between South Africa's former practice of separating citizens by race and Israeli apartheid are drawn in "Roadmap to Apartheid," a documentary that will be screened at 1:30 pm, May 13, at Niles Discovery Church, 36600 Niles Blvd., Fremont, at Nursery Ave. The Second Saturday Documentary Series is free and open to the public. The late Nelson Mandela, first democratically elected black African president of South Africa and tireless opponent of apartheid said, "We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 2 hr Kelley 227
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 12 hr Dntt 184
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 23 hr Sammy 115
Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever! Apr 14 baycabco 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC