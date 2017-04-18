Documentary: Roadmap to Apartheid

The parallels between South Africa's former practice of separating citizens by race and Israeli apartheid are drawn in "Roadmap to Apartheid," a documentary that will be screened at 1:30 pm, May 13, at Niles Discovery Church, 36600 Niles Blvd., Fremont, at Nursery Ave. The Second Saturday Documentary Series is free and open to the public. The late Nelson Mandela, first democratically elected black African president of South Africa and tireless opponent of apartheid said, "We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians."

