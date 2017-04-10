Coroner: Man in Fremont shootout with police killed himself
Officials have determined that a man involved in an exchange of gunfire with police in the Northern California city of Fremont died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The East Bay Times reports that the Alameda County Coroner's Office identified the man as 24-year-old Roger Perez of Orinda.
