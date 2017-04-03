Click to print

Click to print

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Milpitas Post

Thousands of years after a group of Ohlone people lived here, Milpitas became a crossroads between Spanish missions in modern-day Fremont and Santa Clara. Later, the Spanish land grant rancho system divided the area into several massive parcels, one of which, centrally located Rancho Milpitas, became the city's namesake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milpitas Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 5 hr Kevorkian jr 78
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 7 hr Small cocks 132
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 4 Hillary Cliton 219
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr 2 Dianna 7
What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10) Mar 31 Slim reaper 252
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 31 Mad Dad 19
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar 24 Josh henery 6
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Alameda County was issued at April 06 at 4:15PM PDT

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC