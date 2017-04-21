Charged up in Fremont over speedy foo...

Charged up in Fremont over speedy food deliveries on bikes

Friday Apr 21 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Seen above is the Fremont-based GenZe electric bike, which DoorDash has announced it will begin renting to its food delivery contractors to make their work more efficient and green. A Fremont electric bike and scooter company is teaming up with DoorDash in an experimental venture to reduce vehicle emissions while speeding up on-demand food deliveries.

Fremont, CA

