Charged up in Fremont over speedy food deliveries on bikes
Seen above is the Fremont-based GenZe electric bike, which DoorDash has announced it will begin renting to its food delivery contractors to make their work more efficient and green. A Fremont electric bike and scooter company is teaming up with DoorDash in an experimental venture to reduce vehicle emissions while speeding up on-demand food deliveries.
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|asd 123
|205
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Full Visual
|237
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Sun
|Irate
|116
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
