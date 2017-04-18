Breast cancer rising among Asian-Amer...

Breast cancer rising among Asian-Americans in California

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

After all, no one ever had breast cancer in her Japanese-American family, she doesn't have the genetic marker, and she'd been led to believe that Asian-Americans weren't - as Abe-Koga put it - “a high-propensity group'' for the disease. But fate proved otherwise for the three-term Mountain View city councilwoman, as it has for a growing number of Asian-Americans in California confronting a sobering trend: While breast cancer rates have plateaued or declined in some racial groups, they have been steadily rising among Asian-Americans since 1988.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) 4 hr Sammy 115
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 4 hr Sammy 225
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr californiaboy 179
Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever! Apr 14 baycabco 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Apr 13 Mad Dad 21
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC