Breast cancer rising among Asian-Americans in California
After all, no one ever had breast cancer in her Japanese-American family, she doesn't have the genetic marker, and she'd been led to believe that Asian-Americans weren't - as Abe-Koga put it - “a high-propensity group'' for the disease. But fate proved otherwise for the three-term Mountain View city councilwoman, as it has for a growing number of Asian-Americans in California confronting a sobering trend: While breast cancer rates have plateaued or declined in some racial groups, they have been steadily rising among Asian-Americans since 1988.
