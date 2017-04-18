BART Unveils First Bank of EV Chargin...

BART Unveils First Bank of EV Charging Stations in Fremont

Bay Area commuters with a passion for sustainability now have a new option to make sure their journey from home to work releases the lowest amount of emissions possible. The Warm Springs BART Station in Fremont on Monday unveiled one of the largest electric vehicle charging sites in the Bay Area, according to the transportation agency.

