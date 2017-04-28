BART 'Fleet Of The Future' Train Breaks Down During Test Causing Major Morning Delays

It's another bad PR week for BART, and it's just gotten a bit worse after they were testing a four-car train of those new Fleet of the Future cars and it broke down at Lake Merritt Station, leading to systemwide delays just as the morning rush hour hit. The disabled train, which had no passengers on board, was blocking one of the tracks for a couple of hours starting at 5 a.m. today, and it needed to be pushed to a pocket track at Bay Fair Station before things could be cleared.

