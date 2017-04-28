BART 'Fleet Of The Future' Train Brea...

BART 'Fleet Of The Future' Train Breaks Down During Test Causing Major Morning Delays

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Sfist

It's another bad PR week for BART, and it's just gotten a bit worse after they were testing a four-car train of those new Fleet of the Future cars and it broke down at Lake Merritt Station, leading to systemwide delays just as the morning rush hour hit. The disabled train, which had no passengers on board, was blocking one of the tracks for a couple of hours starting at 5 a.m. today, and it needed to be pushed to a pocket track at Bay Fair Station before things could be cleared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 3 hr izzi 253
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Sat un agenda 21 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sat Jenny 240
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
News Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09) Apr 28 BS UP 6
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever! Apr 14 baycabco 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,688,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC