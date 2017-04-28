BART 'Fleet Of The Future' Train Breaks Down During Test Causing Major Morning Delays
It's another bad PR week for BART, and it's just gotten a bit worse after they were testing a four-car train of those new Fleet of the Future cars and it broke down at Lake Merritt Station, leading to systemwide delays just as the morning rush hour hit. The disabled train, which had no passengers on board, was blocking one of the tracks for a couple of hours starting at 5 a.m. today, and it needed to be pushed to a pocket track at Bay Fair Station before things could be cleared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|izzi
|253
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Sat
|un agenda 21
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Jenny
|240
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09)
|Apr 28
|BS UP
|6
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC