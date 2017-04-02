BART commuters receive unpleasant surprise at new Warm Springs station
The Warm Springs BART station, which opened March 25, does not offer full service on both lines and won't until at least 2018, according to an agency spokesman. The revelation caught some commuters by surprise.
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|21 skype
|117
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 31
|Slim reaper
|252
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|Raddock
|218
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Mar 26
|Wasted tax funding
|2
