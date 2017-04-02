BART commuters receive unpleasant sur...

BART commuters receive unpleasant surprise at new Warm Springs station

The Warm Springs BART station, which opened March 25, does not offer full service on both lines and won't until at least 2018, according to an agency spokesman. The revelation caught some commuters by surprise.

