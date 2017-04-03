APSU physics student Jonathan Bunton earns highly coveted internship with Tesla

Faced with a rare opportunity to impress recruiters from one of the most sought-after internships in America, automotive manufacturer Tesla, Inc., Austin Peay State University junior physics major Jonathan Bunton said he felt he needed to combat a common misconception in the tech sector. "A lot of times, some industries get hung up on finding interns from big names like M.I.T. or Cal Berkley, but I knew that I just needed a chance to show that students who are just as skilled, or more skilled than any other candidates don't have to come from those massive, well-known schools," Bunton said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.