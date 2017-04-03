APSU physics student Jonathan Bunton earns highly coveted internship with Tesla
Faced with a rare opportunity to impress recruiters from one of the most sought-after internships in America, automotive manufacturer Tesla, Inc., Austin Peay State University junior physics major Jonathan Bunton said he felt he needed to combat a common misconception in the tech sector. "A lot of times, some industries get hung up on finding interns from big names like M.I.T. or Cal Berkley, but I knew that I just needed a chance to show that students who are just as skilled, or more skilled than any other candidates don't have to come from those massive, well-known schools," Bunton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Sweetcheexs23
|126
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 31
|Slim reaper
|252
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Mar 31
|Mad Dad
|19
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC