Also: EV charging stations coming soon to Warm Springs.
Consider yourselves forewarned: BART will run some shuttles instead of trains in the East Bay on Mother's Day weekend. Q Again this year, BART is closing down a portion of the tracks that connect to the Fruitvale station on Mother's Day and supplying shuttle buses instead.
Fremont Discussions
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|hbcman45
|192
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Mickey
|234
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|Sammy
|115
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Apr 13
|Mad Dad
|21
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
