Woman claims she found a gem in her hard-boiled egg
Sally Thompson got more than just a nutritions breakfast when she bit into her boiled egg. She found a treasure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Tellinitlileitis
|81
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|Mon
|FallenRev
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|Anybody know what the police activity concerned?
|Mar 18
|DianeW
|2
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar 18
|James
|1
|Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11)
|Mar 17
|Saint of YHVH
|94
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC