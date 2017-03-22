Woman arrested in Fremont after allegedly striking store employee
A woman was arrested Monday in Fremont after she allegedly stole from a business and then struck an employee, police said. At 4:28 p.m., police officers were dispatched to a business located in the 2600 block of Mowry Avenue to investigate a report of battery.
