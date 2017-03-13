Where to go for easy wildflower viewing

Where to go for easy wildflower viewing

Free. • Wildflower show, noon to 4 p.m., April 23. For folks who want to see wildflowers, but don't like the idea of hiking, the California Native Plant Society will collect blooms for this event at the CARD Center, 545 Vallombrosa Ave. The show is only held every other year.

