What's More Super Than a Tesla Supercharger? EVgo's Higher-Power Fast Charger
Up until now, Tesla's Superchargers have been the fastest, highest-power chargers in the United States. But as of the end of February they've been topped-with the installation of new 150-kW Combined Charging System hardware, part of the network of charging provider EVgo.
