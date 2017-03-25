Warm Springs station stretches BART s...

Warm Springs station stretches BART southward

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: SFBay

The weather did not live up to the name of BART's newest station in Fremont, though transit, state and city officials welcomed the 46th BART station - Warm Springs/South Fremont Station - on a windy, cold and rainy Friday morning. The new Warm Springs station is part of the initial phase of a project that will eventually connect BART to downtown San Jose as part of a project with the Santa Clara County Transportation Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Tellinitlikeitis 88
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
News Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ... Mar 26 Wasted tax funding 2
Rubino firing Mar 25 FYI 2
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar 24 Josh henery 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 22 Trekkie 217
Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit... Mar 20 FallenRev 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC