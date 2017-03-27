Volunteers Catch Threatened Steelhead to Help Them Spawn
Volunteers caught rare steelhead trout in Alameda Creek to help the threatened fish get past a concrete barrier underneath the BART tracks, and continue their swim upstream to their spawning grounds in Niles Canyon. But the rare fish need a lot of help.
