Vigil For Teen Killed in Hayward Officer-Involved Shooting

One day after a 16-year-old Antioch girl was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Hayward, family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil for the teen in her hometown. Investigators say Fremont police officers working an undercover operation Tuesday fired shots into a vehicle the girl was riding in when the driver, a robbery suspect, accelerated toward officers.

