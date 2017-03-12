Unlicensed teen driver causes rollover crash
A vehicle flipped over after it was struck by another vehicle driven by an unlicensed teen in Fremont on Wednesday, police said. According to police, a 17-year-old male who was not licensed to drive, was driving west on Decoto Road.
