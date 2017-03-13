Tesla Needs Another $1B to Launch Its Model 3

Running out of juice just as it prepares for the most important product launch in its short history, Tesla is once again going to the well, hoping to raise $1 billion through a new stock offering. The announcement comes just weeks after founder and CEO Elon Musk revealed a dim fourth-quarter earnings report and warned that the battery-carmaker was "getting very close to the edge" in terms of its cash reserves.

