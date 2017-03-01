Tesla Model 3 prices: reader makes hi...

Tesla Model 3 prices: reader makes his guesses, via spreadsheet

Since more than 350,000 people around the world put down $1,000 deposits to reserve a place in line, the Tesla Model 3 electric car has assumed larger-than-life status. Its maker, Silicon Valley-based Tesla Motors, recently reaffirmed that series production will start in June and that Model 3 deliveries will begin in the second half of the year.

