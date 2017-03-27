Tesla factory worker sues, claiming harassment, discrimination
A Tesla Inc. factory worker is suing the electric-car maker, claiming he was subject to racial discrimination, sexual harassment and threats from his co-workers. The 11-count suit filed on behalf of DeWitt Lambert, 44, alleges that between summer 2015 and spring 2016, his co-workers at Tesla's Fremont, Calif., assembly line regularly taunted him with sexual and racial epithets, including "the N-word," made violent threats and once placed a drill gun in his buttocks.
