Synnex Unveils Flexible, Scalable Device-As-A-Service Plan For Partners
Synnex has rolled out a Device-as-a-Service program that will enable end users to buy hardware on a subscription basis. The Fremont, Calif.-based distributor said its Device-as-a-Service offering supports every vendor that is a Synnex client today, according to Peter Larocque, president of North American Technology Solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|maxous_23
|91
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Mar 26
|Wasted tax funding
|2
|Rubino firing
|Mar 25
|FYI
|2
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|Mar 20
|FallenRev
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC