Synnex Unveils Flexible, Scalable Device-As-A-Service Plan For Partners

Synnex has rolled out a Device-as-a-Service program that will enable end users to buy hardware on a subscription basis. The Fremont, Calif.-based distributor said its Device-as-a-Service offering supports every vendor that is a Synnex client today, according to Peter Larocque, president of North American Technology Solutions.

