San Ramon: Hydrogen fueling station set to open in April
A hydrogen-cell fueling station that would cater to a new generation of automobiles and buses is set to open as soon as next month, almost a year after it was originally evisioned to become available as the first such station in the Interstate 680 corridor. The fueling station, on Norris Canyon Road just east of I-680, is being built by the New Jersey-based Linde Group, an industrial gases conglomerate, on a half-acre of land owned by Toyota Motor Sales USA, adjacent to a Toyota regional office site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Trekkie
|217
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Tellinitlileitis
|81
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|Mon
|FallenRev
|1
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|Mar 19
|Abdt123
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|Anybody know what the police activity concerned?
|Mar 18
|DianeW
|2
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar 18
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC