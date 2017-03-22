San Ramon: Hydrogen fueling station set to open in April

A hydrogen-cell fueling station that would cater to a new generation of automobiles and buses is set to open as soon as next month, almost a year after it was originally evisioned to become available as the first such station in the Interstate 680 corridor. The fueling station, on Norris Canyon Road just east of I-680, is being built by the New Jersey-based Linde Group, an industrial gases conglomerate, on a half-acre of land owned by Toyota Motor Sales USA, adjacent to a Toyota regional office site.

