Repairing My Tesla Model S Has Been an Utter Nightmare -- and It's Mostly Tesla's Fault

Model S was involved in an accident and I still don't have my car back. That's nearly eight months of rather large monthly payments for a car that I'm unable to drive; nearly eight months of incrementally higher costs associated with insurance and registration for a car that's sitting in the shop; nearly eight months of having to find and arrange alternative transportation; nearly eight months of having to buy gas again, while the gas savings had previously offset part of said large monthly payments; nearly eight months of impatiently waiting to get back a car that I absolutely love; nearly eight months of regularly prodding Tesla for updates with little to no success.

