Police say identity-theft-funded shopping spree linked men to East Bay car break-ins.

Two men from the Sacramento area were arrested last week on suspicion of using credit cards stolen from a string of East Bay car burglaries to go on a shopping spree in Milpitas. The allegations stem from a traffic stop just after midnight March 17 by Milpitas police outside the Walmart on Ranch Drive, after officers spotted a white 2001 Mercedes-Benz ML320 SUV without license plates, police said.

