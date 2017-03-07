Police blotter: $1,500 worth of jewel...

Police blotter: $1,500 worth of jewelry stolen from home

400 block of Santa Rita Avenue, 12:47 a.m. Tuesday According to police, a private security officer witnessed three juveniles prowling in a neighborhood and then stealing items from an unlocked vehicle. 500 block of Cowper Street, 6:59 a.m. Feb. 27 According to police, someone stole items from a vehicle after smashing the window.

