Plus: For 10 miles there is no safe w...

Plus: For 10 miles there is no safe way for bicyclists to cross Interstate 880.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

If an officer driving through another jurisdiction spots a serious infraction, he or she may indeed pull you over. Q A point of clarification, please, Mr. Roadshow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr Billlovescock 55
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Sat Kirby The Star Wa... 112
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11) Mar 10 Lovey 93
News Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09) Mar 10 14Norte14 5
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... Mar 9 dinerdash2001 1
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) Mar 9 Mad Dad 16
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC