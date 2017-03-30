Pittsburg, Fremont, John Swett school districts win state honors for attendance policies
Pittsburg High teacher Romeo Simionas worked with about 200 students during the Hour of Code event to expose them to computer programming studies. Pittsburg Unified School District photo Pittsburg, Fremont and John Swett school districts won kudos from the state's education chief for their innovative and effective practices to bring down suspensions, expulsions and chronic absenteeism, state officials announced Thursday.
