People causing problems in Pacific Grove during seal pupping

Volunteers with BayNet are reporting that trespassers and drones are disturbing pregnant harbor seals and pups at Hopkins Beach in Pacific Grove, during a critical time for pup survival. The pupping rookery is blocked off by fences and "no trespassing" signs, but people have been ignoring them, entering the beach, and scaring the seals into the ocean and rocks.

