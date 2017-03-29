Park It: Fremont's Ardenwood to host annual Scottish fair
The pipes are calling and the clans will gather Saturday at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont for the annual Tartan Day Scottish Fair. Sponsored by the East Bay Regional Park District and the East Bay Scottish Association, the always-colorful event will convene from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attractions will include live music , Scottish dancing, handmade crafts, highland athletics and historical re-enactments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|maxous_23
|91
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Mar 26
|Wasted tax funding
|2
|Rubino firing
|Mar 25
|FYI
|2
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|Mar 20
|FallenRev
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC