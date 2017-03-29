Park It: Fremont's Ardenwood to host ...

Park It: Fremont's Ardenwood to host annual Scottish fair

The pipes are calling and the clans will gather Saturday at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont for the annual Tartan Day Scottish Fair. Sponsored by the East Bay Regional Park District and the East Bay Scottish Association, the always-colorful event will convene from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attractions will include live music , Scottish dancing, handmade crafts, highland athletics and historical re-enactments.

