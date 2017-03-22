Park It: At Berkeley's Tilden, soapma...

Park It: At Berkeley's Tilden, soapmaking and hike on tap

There's lots of variety in the free public programs scheduled in coming days at Tilden Nature area near Berkeley. First on the agenda is "Soapy Suds, DIY Cleaning Supplies," from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, hosted by interpretive student aide Brianna Contaxis-Tucker.

