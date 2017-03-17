Palomares Road between Castro Valley and Fremont reopens after mudslide
A frequently traveled road in Alameda County has reopened following a mudslide and other storm impacts, officials with the county Public Works Agency said Thursday. Palomares Road has reopened between Palo Verde Road in the unincorporated community of Castro Valley and Niles Canyon Road in Fremont.
