One killed when detectives fire on car that rammed police vehicle
A passenger in a stolen vehicle linked to a series of robberies was shot and killed by Fremont police detectives Tuesday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 5:20 p.m. near Cal State East Bay in Hayward, about 12 miles north of Fremont, according to the Hayward Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Ron
|214
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Billlovescock
|61
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Luke A
|113
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11)
|Mar 10
|Lovey
|93
|Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09)
|Mar 10
|14Norte14
|5
|Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C...
|Mar 9
|dinerdash2001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC