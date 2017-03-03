One dead in major vehicle collision in Fremont
According to Fremont police, a 58-year-old male motorcyclist died after another male driver collided with him around 2:34 p.m. on Christy Street near Auto Mall Parkway. During a preliminary investigation officers discovered a 48-year-old male driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla southbound on Christy Street was involved in a collision with a Ducati motorcycle heading in the same direction.
