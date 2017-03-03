One dead in major vehicle collision i...

One dead in major vehicle collision in Fremont

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: KRON 4

According to Fremont police, a 58-year-old male motorcyclist died after another male driver collided with him around 2:34 p.m. on Christy Street near Auto Mall Parkway. During a preliminary investigation officers discovered a 48-year-old male driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla southbound on Christy Street was involved in a collision with a Ducati motorcycle heading in the same direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 10 hr More Citizens United 208
What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10) 23 hr SouthHayward343 251
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) Mon Juiceman270 26
News 'Undocumented' but inspiring (Nov '12) Mar 4 Andy 44
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar 4 Dave 5
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,375,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC