One dead in crash at Dumbarton Bridge
One person was killed in a crash Monday on Highway 84 just west of Fremont, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash was reported at 11:43 a.m. on westbound Hwy 84 at the entrance to the Dumbarton Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Someonepiii
|92
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Mar 26
|Wasted tax funding
|2
|Rubino firing
|Mar 25
|FYI
|2
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mar 22
|Trekkie
|217
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|Mar 20
|FallenRev
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC