Newark: Three arrested for armed robbery at shoe store
The armed robbery occurred Thursday at 1:34 p.m. at the Shoe Palace, which is located inside the Newark Mall at 1074 Newark Mall. A man showed a handgun to employees of the shoe store and stole three pairs of Nike Jordan shoes and then ran into an awaiting vehicle, last seen driving on Mowry Avenue, police said.
