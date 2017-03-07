More

As the days grow lighter and the weather warms, the Persian festival of Nowruz arrives, celebrating the first day of spring and the renewal of nature. Falling on the vernal equinox, Nowruz, or the Persian New Year, begins on March 21 and is observed with special foods, haftseen tables set with seven items symbolizing spring and renewal, spring cleaning, and visiting friends and relatives.

