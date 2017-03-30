Milpitas: Residents urge city to fix crash-prone intersection
Emergency crews respond to a two-car crash March 12 at the intersection of Evans Road and Kennedy Drive after a northbound sedan collided with a SUV, which rolled over after being hit. No major injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Slim reaper
|252
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Caliboy
|98
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Raddock
|218
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Mad Dad
|19
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Mar 26
|F Google
|114
|Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ...
|Mar 26
|Wasted tax funding
|2
|Rubino firing
|Mar 25
|FYI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC