Milpitas: Residents question safety o...

Milpitas: Residents question safety of crash-prone intersection

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Milpitas Post

Emergency crews respond to a two-car crash Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Evans Road and Kennedy Drive after a northbound sedan collided with a SUV, which rolled over after being hit. No major injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milpitas Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr shayan 64
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 21 hr Kelly 215
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 14 Luke A 113
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11) Mar 10 Lovey 93
News Siren sounds for the week of August 6 - Milpita... (Aug '09) Mar 10 14Norte14 5
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... Mar 9 dinerdash2001 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC