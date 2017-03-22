Midweek M2M: IoT and machine-to-machine developments

Tata's large-scale pilot LoRa network has been operational since June 2016, incorporating several hundred Kerlink Wirnet LoRa stations in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and it is now in the process of extending coverage nationwide to Tier 1, 2, 3 and 4 cities across India, to cover '2,000 communities and over 400 million people'.

